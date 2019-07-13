Full Schedule of Wrestling Content at San Diego Comic-Con

– San Diego Comic-Con arrives next week, and there will be a host of wrestling-related content on hand. The pop culture convention takes place from July 17th through the 21st and as PWInsider reports, the following is set for the con:

July 18th

* TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED: Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Scott Steiner appearing.

* 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: Room 6A WWE and Mattel Elite Squad Panel – “WWE Universe, get ready—The WWE Elite Squad is back! Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins host this year’s all-star panel featuring Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and “The Man” Becky Lynch. Not to mention the Mattel team, who will reveal the hottest upcoming WWE action figures. Anything can happen in WWE!”

* 1 PM – 2 PM: Room 29 AB – Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Professional Wrestling panel – “Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (First Comics News), Francis Szyskowsk i (The Massacre Twins), Scott Lost (The 2nd Shift), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), and Flobo Boyce (The Indelible Silverstreek). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).”

* 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Mattel Booth #3029 – Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio and Curt Hawkins signing.

* 3 PM – 4:20 PM: at Marriott Grand Ballroom 6 – This is Wrestling: The Joey Ryan Story documentary screening – “It took a career of hard work to make Joey Ryan a professional. It took one grab of his crotch to make him an international sensation. Go behind the scenes and below the belt for the viral life of Joey Ryan, one of the most colorful characters in wrestling’s explosive transformation. Panelists include director James Agiesta and producer Katy Dierks (The Jim Jefferies ShoW)

July 19th

* TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED: Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Scott Steiner appearing.

* 1 PM – 2 PM: Insight Editions Booth # 3721 – Kofi Kingston signing copies of WWE Cookbook – photo and autograph free with purchase of book. Purchase book in advance for guaranteed spot on line.

* 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: BOOM! Studios Booth #2229 – Kofi Kingston signing limited edition WWE print. Print is $20.

July 20th

* 1 PM – 3 PM: Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 Free Autograph Signings: WOW and Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW and GLOW Founder David McLane, and WOW star The Beast (Twana Ferguson)

* 3 PM – 5 PM: Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Dolph Ziggler appearing.

* 10 PM – 11 PM: in Room 25ABC Happy Birthday Troma panel- “Celebrate 45 years of Troma and 50 years of filmmaking by Lloyd Kaufman (president of Troma, creator of The Toxic Avenger) with the man himself and panelists Dolph Ziggler (stand-up comedian, WWE superstar), Chuck Tingle (world’s greatest author), Trent Hagga (star of Terror Firmer, director 68 Kill), James Rolfe (Angry Video Game Nerd, Cinemassacre), Patricia Swinney Kaufman (producer of RTNH and Poultrygeist), and others. Moderated by Megan Silver.”

July 21st

* 12 PM – 2 PM: Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Free Autograph Signings: WOW and GLOW Founder David McLane and WOW-Women Of Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard.

2019 SDCC EXCLUSIVES

* BOOM! Studios – Kofi Kingston exclusive SDCC print

* HEADLOCKED COMICS – Exclusive Scott Steiner, WOW and Dolph Ziggler prints.

We’ll also have this super dope art print of @HEELZiggler by @bloodysamoan available at SDCC as well! Dolph will be appearing on Saturday from 3-5pm. pic.twitter.com/Xg685VRM7X — Headlocked @ SDCC Booth 1901 (@HeadlockedComic) July 12, 2019

This limited edition print by @SkyePatridge will be available for FREE for the first 100 people in line for the Jeanie Buss/David McLane/Beast signing on Saturday 1-3pm. All three will sign it for FREE as well! There’s only 100 of them available and they aren’t for sale. pic.twitter.com/rkTiCC3XJs — Headlocked @ SDCC Booth 1901 (@HeadlockedComic) July 12, 2019

* Yesterdays – WWE exclusive pins of Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, The Rock, Kane and Mankind.