Full Schedule Of WWE Network Marathons This Week
– As noted earlier today, there will be marathons of WWE Untold and Table For 3 on the WWE Network today, leading to a new episode of the latter. Here’s the full schedule of marathons this week:
* Monday at 6am ET: WWE Untold
* Monday at 6pm ET: Table For 3
* Tuesday at 6am ET: WWE Chronicle
* Tuesday at 3pm ET: WWE 24
* Wednesday at 10am ET: Best of WWE’s The Bump
* Wednesday at 8pm ET: WWE Ride Along
* Thursday at 8am ET: 2019 NXT Takeover events
* Friday at 12:40am ET: 2019 NXT Takeover events continued
* Saturday at 6am ET: 2019 WWE main roster pay-per-view events
* Sunday: 2019 WWE main roster pay-per-view events continued
WWE Network has everything you need for a Holiday Week binge-a-thon! 🍿📺 pic.twitter.com/F5pZtCgmmA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 23, 2019
