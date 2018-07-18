Full Schedule And Pre-Sale Details For Summerslam Week

PWInsider reports that WWE will have an online pre-sale today for Summerslam weekend meet & greets at the 40/40 Club in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. You can access the pre-sale with the code BKWWE. The meet and greets cost $125 per ticket, which includes a signed 8×10 photo and a photo with talent. Here’s the full schedule of Summerslam week events:

Friday 8/17 – 1 PM – AJ Styles meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 8/17 – 1 PM – Daniel Bryan meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 3:30 PM – Alexa Bliss meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 3:30 PM – Samoa Joe meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Friday 8/17 – 7 PM – Sheamus and Cesaro signing at Barnes & Noble (112 Eisenhower Parkway) in Livingston, NJ. Contact store for further details.

Friday 8/17 – 7:30 PM – House of Glory Wrestling in Jamaica, Queens at Club Amazura featuring a No Ropes Match with HOG Champion The Amazing Red vs. Anthony Gangone and Violette & Shee vs. Sonya Strong & Jessicka Havok. The Real1 (fka Enzo Amore), Sami Callihan, Austin Aries will also appear. For details, click here.

Friday 8/17 – 8 PM – GCW presents Janela Lost in NY in Long Island City, Queens at the Melrose Ballroom with Joey Janela vs. Hakushi and Nick Gage vs. Meng announced . For more details, click here.

Friday 8/17 – Midnight – WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will present a “DZ & FRIENDS” comedy show at Caroline’s Comedy Club, featuring Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze, Renee Young, Charly Caruso and more. For ticket information, click here.

Saturday 8/18 – 10 AM – Kurt Angle and Paige (together) meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 10 AM – Braun Strowman meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 11 AM – Sasha Banks signing at Crickett Wireless store in Brooklyn, NY. Exact store location to be announced.

Saturday 8/18 – 12 PM – The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat, a three-hour cruise around New York City that will feature (once the boat sails into New Jersey waters) live wrestling action on the ship’s top deck in front of the Statue of Liberty with Joey Janela, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms, Teddy Hart, Taya and Matt Striker already announced. For details, click here.

Saturday 8/18 – 12:30 PM. – Finn Bálor meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 12:30 PM – Seth Rollins meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 3 PM – Roman Reigns meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 3 PM – The Miz & Maryse (together) meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Saturday 8/18 – 6:15 PM – WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Sunday 8/19 – 6 PM – WWE Summerslam PPV at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Monday 8/20 – 7:15 PM – WWE Monday Night Raw and Main Event TV taping at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Tuesday 8/21 – 7:30 PM – WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live TV taping at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.