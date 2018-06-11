wrestling / News
Full Schedule For This Week’s WWE Network Content
Here are highlights from the schedule for this week’s WWE Network content heading into the Money in the Bank PPV. You can find a complete listing here.
Monday, June 11
WWE Shorts (two new episodes) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Photo Shoot!: Goldust – 11 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 12
205 Live – Live at 10 p.m. ET
Marquee Matches (Money in the Bank 2011) – 11 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 13
Monday Night Raw (Episode #1303) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
NXT – 8 p.m. ET
Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard: AJ Styles in TNA – 8 p.m. ET on demand
Marquee Matches (Money in the Bank 2014) – 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 14
WWE Hidden Gems – 10 a.m. ET on demand
SmackDown LIVE (Episode #978) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Marquee Matches (Money in the Bank 2017) – 8 p.m. ET
Friday, June 15
This Week in WWE – 8 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 16
WWE Main Event (Episode #296) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
NXT TakeOver: Chicago II Pre-Show – Live at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
NXT TakeOver: Chicago II – Live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Sunday, June 17
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Kickoff – Live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 – Live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Post-Show – Live immediately following WWE Money in the Bank
WWE 24: The Hardys: Woken – 11 p.m. ET