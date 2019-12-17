wrestling / News

Full Spoilers From NWA Powerrr Tapings

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr

– NWA held their post-Into the Fire tapings for NWA Powerrr on Sunday and Monday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below per Fightful:

December 15th Tapings:

– Aron Stevens is now going back “Shooter Stevens.” He and The Question Mark want the NWA Tag Team Titles. Colt Cabana comes out and says he wouldn’t be champion without Question Mark.

– A brawling segment with Melina, Ashley Vox, Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay, and ODB.

* Zicky Dice def. CW Anderson and Sal Rinauro

* The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. two unnamed opponents.

* The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs) def. The Dawsons (Zane & Dave Dawson). The two teams continued to fight after the match.

– Nikita Koloff picks first round matches for NWA Television Title tournament.

– Nick Aldis says Kamille is no longer his insurance policy and he will be recruiting a new team.

* No Disqualification Match: Eli Drake def. Ken Anderson

– The Wild Cards align with Nick Aldis by attacking James Storm. Kamille shows up and spears Storm.

* PJ & Luke Hawx def. Tyson Dean & Jeff Lewis Neal (taped for Circle Squared)

– Elijah Burke makes an appearance during an interview segment.

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Ricky Starks def. Eddie Kingston

* James Storm def. Royce Isaacs by countout.

* Melina, Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle def. ODB, Ashley Vox & Allysin Kay

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: The Question Mark def. Colt Cabana

* Colby Corino def. George South (taped for Circle Squared)

* Aron Stevens def. Sal Rinauro

* Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens

* Tasha Steelz def. Marti Belle

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Tim Storm def. Royce Isaacs

December 16th Tapings:

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Zicky Dice def. Caleb Konley

* Thunder Rosa def. ODB

* Ricky Starks vs. Nick Aldis ends in a draw.

* Eli Drake & James Storm def. Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson via DQ

– Nick Aldis brings out Scott Steiner to join him alongside The Wild Cards.

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Zane Dawson def. Dave Dawson

* Aron Stevens & The Question Mark def. Outlaw Inc (Eddie Kingston & Homicide)

* Melina def. Ashley Vox

* Eli Drake, Tim Storm & Robert Gibson def. The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) & Scott Steiner. As a result of their win, Ricky Morton earns an NWA World Heavyweight Title shot.

* Freya The Slaya def. Dani Jordyn (taped for The Circle Squared)

* Thunder Rose def. Tasha Steelz

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Trevor Murdoch def. Thomas Latimer

* No DQ Match: Allysin Kay def. Marti Belle

– Thunder Rosa will challenge Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship at the January pay-per-view.

* Gauntlet Match: Ken Anderson def. Caleb Konley, CW Anderson, Jocephus, Colt Cabana, Dave Dawson, Aron Stevens, and Sal Rinauro

* NWA World Title: Nick Aldis (c) def. Ricky Morton

