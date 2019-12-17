Full Spoilers From NWA Powerrr Tapings

– NWA held their post-Into the Fire tapings for NWA Powerrr on Sunday and Monday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below per Fightful:

December 15th Tapings:

– Aron Stevens is now going back “Shooter Stevens.” He and The Question Mark want the NWA Tag Team Titles. Colt Cabana comes out and says he wouldn’t be champion without Question Mark.

– A brawling segment with Melina, Ashley Vox, Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay, and ODB.

* Zicky Dice def. CW Anderson and Sal Rinauro

* The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. two unnamed opponents.

* The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs) def. The Dawsons (Zane & Dave Dawson). The two teams continued to fight after the match.

– Nikita Koloff picks first round matches for NWA Television Title tournament.

– Nick Aldis says Kamille is no longer his insurance policy and he will be recruiting a new team.

* No Disqualification Match: Eli Drake def. Ken Anderson

– The Wild Cards align with Nick Aldis by attacking James Storm. Kamille shows up and spears Storm.

Scoop 14 – Aldis and The WC attack Storm. Kamilla Kane then spears Storm and makes out with Latimer pic.twitter.com/FeQsnriirc — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 16, 2019

* PJ & Luke Hawx def. Tyson Dean & Jeff Lewis Neal (taped for Circle Squared)

– Elijah Burke makes an appearance during an interview segment.

Scoop 17 – Elijah Burke pic.twitter.com/6hYLu5AXO0 — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 16, 2019

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Ricky Starks def. Eddie Kingston

* James Storm def. Royce Isaacs by countout.

* Melina, Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle def. ODB, Ashley Vox & Allysin Kay

Scoop 21 – Melina, Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle def ODB, Ashley Vox & Allysin Kay pic.twitter.com/J4Ba9acVps — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 16, 2019

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: The Question Mark def. Colt Cabana

Scoop 22 – The Question Mark def Colt Cabana to advance in the tv title tournament pic.twitter.com/8O2Ixj0Abj — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 16, 2019

* Colby Corino def. George South (taped for Circle Squared)

* Aron Stevens def. Sal Rinauro

* Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens

* Tasha Steelz def. Marti Belle

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Tim Storm def. Royce Isaacs

Scoop 28 – Tim Storm def Royce Isaacs to advance in the tv title tournament. Isaacs replaced Aldis. This was the final match of the evening. pic.twitter.com/icZGQpouq6 — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 16, 2019

December 16th Tapings:

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Zicky Dice def. Caleb Konley

* Thunder Rosa def. ODB

* Ricky Starks vs. Nick Aldis ends in a draw.

Scoop 3 – Ricky Starks and Nick Aldis go to a 6:05 draw. pic.twitter.com/P5drxcZO4U — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 17, 2019

* Eli Drake & James Storm def. Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson via DQ

– Nick Aldis brings out Scott Steiner to join him alongside The Wild Cards.

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Zane Dawson def. Dave Dawson

* Aron Stevens & The Question Mark def. Outlaw Inc (Eddie Kingston & Homicide)

* Melina def. Ashley Vox

* Eli Drake, Tim Storm & Robert Gibson def. The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) & Scott Steiner. As a result of their win, Ricky Morton earns an NWA World Heavyweight Title shot.

* Freya The Slaya def. Dani Jordyn (taped for The Circle Squared)

* Thunder Rose def. Tasha Steelz

* NWA Television Title Tournament First-Round: Trevor Murdoch def. Thomas Latimer

* No DQ Match: Allysin Kay def. Marti Belle

Scoop 13 – Allysin Kay def Marti Belle in a no dq match. Thunder Rosa will challenge Kay for the title on the January PPV pic.twitter.com/sSHtSjrnaF — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 17, 2019

– Thunder Rosa will challenge Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship at the January pay-per-view.

* Gauntlet Match: Ken Anderson def. Caleb Konley, CW Anderson, Jocephus, Colt Cabana, Dave Dawson, Aron Stevens, and Sal Rinauro

Scoop 14 – Ken Anderson wins a gauntlet. Other participants include Caleb Konley, CW Anderson, Jocephus, Colt Cabana, Dave Dawson, Aaron Stevens, Sal Rinauro. pic.twitter.com/ypyANScVI7 — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) December 17, 2019

* NWA World Title: Nick Aldis (c) def. Ricky Morton