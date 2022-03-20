Full Spoilers From Saturday Night’s Impact Wrestling TV Taping

Below are taping results from the March 19th Impact Wrestling TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA (results from PWInsider).

* Rhino and Heath Miller defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann

* Madison Rayne defeated Jessie McKay

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero

* Deonna Purrazo defeated Willow Nightingale

* Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin

* Bullet Club confronted Honor No More in the ring.

* Jonah defeated PCO

* Violent by Design defeated Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus to retain the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles

* Matt Cardona defeated Little Guido to retain the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title

* Mahabali Shera defeated an unnamed opponent

* Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid defeated Ace Austin and Mike Bailey. Bailey turned on Austin.

* Moose apologized publicly for his actions with RD Evans as his lawyer but after taking a shot at Josh Alexander, Alexander came out and a big brawl broke out between Alexander and Moose that also brought out security and Scott D’Amore. Alexander ended up hitting Moose with a C4 Spike off the apron through a table.

* Jay White & Good Brothers & Chris Bey defeated Kenny King & Vincent & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett