Full Spoilers From MLW Blood & Thunder Taping

MLW held their Blood & Thunder show on Friday night in Dallas, which was a taping for their weekly show, and the full spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* King Muertes defeated Richard Holliday.

* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane defeated Calvin Tankman

* Open Challenge: EJ Nduka defeated Ikuro Kwon. Kwon said after he didn’t lose and the mic and said he didn’t lose and challenged Jacob Fatu to a match.

* Jacob Fatu defeated Ikuro Kwon

*Davey Richards defeated ACH. Richards said after the match that someone stole the Opera Cup and he’d find out who did it.

*Amaris & El Dragon & Micro Man defeated Arez & Gino Medina & Mino Abismo Negro

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alexander Hammerstone defeated El Pagono. Richard Holliday stopped Azteca’s henchment from interfering. After the match, Alicia Atout interviewed Hammerstone and when he turned for the cameras, she hit him with the mic in a low blow. Holliday questioned what was happening but went on to attack him. Atout gave Holliday the MLW Championship and kissed him.

*The Saito Brothers defeated Bud Heavy & Gnarls Garvin

* TJP defeated Buddy Matthews. PWInsider notes that the original plan was to have TJP win but it was changed to Matthews. However, there was a miscommunication that led to the original finish being restored.

*KC Navarro defeated Ho Ho Lun

*MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed defeated Bandido, Matt Cross and Tajiri to win the title

* Ladder Match: 5150 defeated Los Parks

* Miranda Gordy defeated Rok-C

* Jacob Fatu defeated Mads Kruger. They kept fighting and had a big brawl to end the show