Full Spoilers From MLW SuperFight Tapings
MLW SuperFight took place on Saturday night as a taping for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the Charlotte, North Carolina taping per F4W Online:
* Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 to win the titles
* Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross
* nZo defeated KC Navarro
* MLW World Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone defeated Davey Richards to retain
* Puma King, Octagon Jr., and Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro
* Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy
* Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin
* Myron Reed defeated TJP
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane defeated ACH and Calvin Tankman
* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu due to interference from Kwon
* Marshall and Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton
