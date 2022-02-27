Full Spoilers From MLW SuperFight Tapings

MLW SuperFight took place on Saturday night as a taping for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the Charlotte, North Carolina taping per F4W Online:

* Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway

* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 to win the titles

* Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross

* nZo defeated KC Navarro

* MLW World Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone defeated Davey Richards to retain

* Puma King, Octagon Jr., and Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro

* Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy

* Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin

* Myron Reed defeated TJP

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane defeated ACH and Calvin Tankman

* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu due to interference from Kwon

* Marshall and Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton