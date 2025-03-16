Full Spoilers From Saturday Night’s ROH Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH on HonorClub on Saturday night and the full spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the taping before and after Collision below, per PWInsider:

* Dark Panther def. Okumura

* The Sons of Texas and Willie Mack defeated MxM Collection & Johnny TV. MxM Collection and Johnny TV attacked post-match and beat down Mack, leaving with one of the ROH Tag Team Championship belts.

* Athena & Diamante def. Jordan Blu & Mazarati

* Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari def. Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno

* Queen Aminata def. Viva Van

* The Beast Mortos & Dralistico def. Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus

* Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Titan def. Volador Jr., Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario