Full Top Ten List of Most PPV Matches In WWE, Note On Who Has The Most In Wrestling

It was announced earlier this week that Randy Orton hit a new milestone in his career, as he has now wrestled more matches on WWE PPV than any other wrestler. Orton hit 177 matches as of Survivor Series, breaking the tie he had with Kane. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter compiled a full top ten list for WWE and had some notes about the all-time list for wrestling in general.

The top ten most PPV matches in WWE includes:

1. Randy Orton – 177

2. Kane – 176

3. The Undertaker – 174

4. Triple H – 173

5. John Cena – 163

6. Chris Jericho – 144

7. The Big Show – 142

8. Edge – 135

9. The Miz – 121

10. Kofi Kingston & Shawn Michaels – 117

For PPV matches in wrestling in general, AJ Styles would have the all-time record with 289. This would include his work in WWE, TNA and New Japan. However, it should be noted that TNA did weekly PPVs in its early years, so anyone who was around then would have an advantage. That means between TNA, NWA and New Japan, James Storm is in second place all-time with 228.

If you don’t include ROH, TNA or NWA, Chris Jericho would have the most with 187, thanks to WWE, WCW, AEW and New Japan. The other top names would include The Undertaker at 183 (due to his time in WCW as Mean Mark), Big Show and Triple H would have 180 and Rey Mysterio would have 160.

If you do include TNA, then Jeff Jarrett would have 179 and Kurt Angle would have 178.