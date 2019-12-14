wrestling / News
Full Updated Lineup for Sunday’s ROH Final Battle Fallout
December 14, 2019 | Posted by
– With Final Battle 2019 in the books, ROH has its next event set for Sunday with ROH Final Battle Fallout. Here’s the updated card set for Sunday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
* New ROH Champion PCO makes his first appearance as the new champion
* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Tracy Williams vs. Bateman
* New ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham to appear
* The debuting Rey Horus vs. Flip Gordon
* Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb vs. Villain Enterprises
* Sumie Sakai vs. Nicoli Savoy
* Hallowicked vs. Mark Haskins
* Crowbar returns to ROH.
