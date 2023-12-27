Full Video Of CM Punk’s WWE In-Ring Return Online

CM Punk made his in-ring return for WWE at Tuesday’s Madison Square Garden live event, and a full video of the match is online. As noted, Punk battled Dominik Mysterio at Tuesday’s post-Christmas house show and picked up the win. A fan-shot video courtesy of WrestlingNews.Co is now online, and you can see it below.

The match went about twelve and a half minutes and sees Punk get the win with the GTS. It was reported tonight that the event is the highest-grossing domestic non-televised WWE event of all-time in terms of the gate.