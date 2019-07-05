wrestling / News
Full Video of NJPW G1 Climax 29 Press Conference
– NJPW has released the full video from today’s G1 Climax 29 press conference in Dallas, Texas. You can see the video below.
411 was in attendance at the press conference, and you can see our full report here.
