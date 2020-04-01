wrestling / News

Full WWE Backstage Episode Released Online

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Backstage

WWE on FOX has released the full episode of Tuesday night’s WWE Backstage online. You can check out the full video below, which features Charlotte Flair and a watch-along of The Rock vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania XIX with hosts Renee Young, Booker T, Paige and Mark Henry:

