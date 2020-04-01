wrestling / News
Full WWE Backstage Episode Released Online
April 1, 2020 | Posted by
WWE on FOX has released the full episode of Tuesday night’s WWE Backstage online. You can check out the full video below, which features Charlotte Flair and a watch-along of The Rock vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania XIX with hosts Renee Young, Booker T, Paige and Mark Henry:
