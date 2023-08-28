Funeral Service, Celebration of Life Set For Terry Funk This Weekend

ABC 7 in Amarillo reports that the celebration of life and funeral services for Terry Funk are scheduled for the end of the week. The Celebration of Life happens on Thursday at Brooks Funeral Directors in Canyon from 5-7 PM. The funeral, meanwhile, happens Friday at Hillside Christian Church (6100 S. Soncy in Amarillo) at 2 PM.

Funk passed away at the age of 79 last Wednesday.