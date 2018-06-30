WWE News: Funko Releasing Exclusive Asuka Figure, Mattel Releasing WWE M.U.S.C.L.E. Figures, Drew McIntyre Live Event Promo

– Funko has announced they will be releasing an exclusive Asuka Funko Pop doll at the San Diego Comic Con next month.

– Mattel will be releasing some exclusive WWE M.U.S.C.L.E. action figures as part of the SDCC.

– Drew McIntyre cut the following promo last night while backstage at the WWE live event in Rapid City, SD. He showed up after being at the airport all day, and while Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins were in the ring, cut the interview below, and went out to the ring…