Various News: Funny Closed Captioning Botch Involving Ronda Rousey, New Ten Pounds Of Gold
December 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Corey Graves shared the Instagram post below from a user who spotted a closed captioning botch during the Hulu version of Monday Night Raw. The caption read, “Ronda Rousey, the fattest woman on the planet explains her…”.
Graves wrote, “DEFINITELY NOT what I said, but I’m laughing too hard not to share this!”
– Here is the latest Ten Pounds Of Gold spotlighting Nick Aldis’ return home to the UK…