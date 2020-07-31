wrestling / News
Furloughed WWE Employees Will Remain That Way Until End of August
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
When several WWE employees and wrestlers were released from the company back in April, several of the staff members, including producers, were simply furloughed and told they would be brought back eventually. Originally that was meant to be next month, but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the date has been extended to August 28. Several of the employees are looking for new jobs as well.
