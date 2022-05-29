wrestling / News
Further Update On MJF Missing Today’s AEW Fanfest
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
As originally reported by PWInsider earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. A new report from the sites notes that MJF was seen playing slots at Mandalay Bay instead.
PWInsider is also confirming the Fightful report that MJF has booked a flight out of Vegas for tonight, which of course throws his Double or Nothing status for Sunday up in the air. It does however remain to be seen if he gets on that flight which is reported to be a redeye flight to Newark, NJ.
