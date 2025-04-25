Note on Future Creative Plans for Penta and Rey Fenix in WWE, If They Will Team

Penta and Rey Fenix are currently both on singles runs in WWE as each luchador is on a separate brand. Penta is on RAW while Fenix is on Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that this won’t always be the case as they are plans to reunite the Lucha Bros as a tag team in a WWE ring.

The idea is was for both wrestlers to generate buzz on their own so that later on, they can create a “big moment” by reuniting.