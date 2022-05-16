wrestling / News
FWF Live! 3 Results 5.15.22: VSK Battles Dirty Dango, More
FWF Live! 3 took place on Sunday night, with VSK defending his championship against Dirty Dango and more. You can see results from the show below, per Fightful:
* The New F.B.I. (Little Guido and Johnny Clash) def. Eric James & Jack Tomlinson. The Sandman came down to the ring and saved The New F.B.I. from a beatdown after the match and celebrated with them.
Sandman has come to The New FBI's aid, and he's fueling Major Marks with @PabstBlueRibbon! #FWFLive3
ORDER: https://t.co/2sL6cPqGT2@MajorPodNetwork @FiteTV#MajorPBR @PabstBlueRibbon @zavvi pic.twitter.com/dui7ZaBczu
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) May 15, 2022
* Brian Myers def. Teddy Goodz. Goodz demanded another match afterward.
* Slade def. Teddy Goodz in about six seconds. Goodz called for yet another match after.
* Maven def. Teddy Goodz. Again, Goodz wanted another match.
MAVEN SHOWS UP TO DROPKICK TEDDY GOODZ #FWFLIVE3 idk what is happening anymore pic.twitter.com/rySy9JRahJ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 15, 2022
* The Big O def. Teddy Goodz
* FWF Interstate Championship Match: Heath def. Trey Miguel, Blake Christian, and Aaron Rourke
* Nick Gage def. JGeorge after answering an open challenge.
NICK GAGE IS ANSWERING THE JGEORGE OPEN CHALLENGE 🤣🤣🤣 #FWFLIVE3 pic.twitter.com/oSMnpGx5aj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 15, 2022
* FWF Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Shook Crew def. Stang & Steve Believe, CPA & Phillip Cardigan, and The Mane Event
* FWF Tag Team Championship Match: Scotty 2 Hotty and Thrasher def. Shook Crew. Mosh was unable to compete, so he brought out Scotty 2 Hotty to take his place.
#AndStill #FWF Tag Team Champions “Cool-Bangers”??@TheScottGarland stood in for an injured @ChazMosh to team with @GRthrasher!
Watch #FWFLive3 Now on @FiteTV https://t.co/eW3pzAceTG pic.twitter.com/DtTQkvf2HZ
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 15, 2022
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Chelsea Green
* FWF Hardcore Championship Match: Max Smashmaster def. Matt Cardona
Things did not go as planned for @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen at #FWFLive3. This interview may not have gone as planned for @SoSaysShernoff either…
Watch #FWFLive3 Now on @FiteTV https://t.co/eW3pzAceTG pic.twitter.com/ifsYdnXA2F
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 15, 2022
* Mark Rules: EFFY def. Smart Mark Sterling
* FWF Championship Match: VSK def. Dirty Dango
After the match, Colt Cabana came to Dango’s aid and beat up the referee, who was in VSK’s corner. He then announced that he’s challenging VSK for the championship at FWF 4.
