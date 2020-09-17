wrestling / News
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: G1 Climax 30 Preview and Predictions
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to discuss the G1 Climax 30, the awesome A Block lineup, Jeff Cobb potentially signing with NJPW, what’s next for Kazuchika Okada, why the B Block storytelling will be fascinating, EVIL’s title run, KENTA’s momentum entering the tournament, expectations for SANADA, predictions for the G1 Climax winner, and much more.
*Intro
*1:22 – The uniqueness of having no multi-man tag team matches on the undercard
*3:52 – A Block preview
*22:10 – B Block preview
*36:22 – Predictions for what the biggest takeaways will be from this G1 Climax
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family.
Ian Hamilton’s G1 Climax 30 Preview
Ian Hamilton on 411Mania
