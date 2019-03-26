ROH Announces Arm-Wrestle Kingdom for G1 Supercard Festival of Honor

– ROH Wrestling has announced that the World Armwrestling League will be featured at the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor. You can check out the full announcement on Arm-Wrestle Kingdom at the festival below.

ROH, WORLD ARMWRESTLING LEAGUE GO HAND IN HAND AT G1 SUPERCARD FESTIVAL OF HONOR

The day before Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present G1 Supercard at sold-out Madison Square Garden, a different form of hand-to-hand combat is taking place at MSG’s Hulu Theater.

Arm-Wrestle Kingdom, a live armwrestling contest hosted by The Kingdom’s Matt Taven featuring the stars of G1 Supercard, will be part of the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor on Friday, April 5 at 2:45 p.m. The event is sponsored by the World Armwrestling League (WAL), the largest and fastest-growing professional armwrestling league in the world.

“It’s truly WAL’s honor to be partnering with a brand and company of such enormous popularity like ROH,” said Jay Cabrera, WAL senior producer. “Bringing the sport of professional armwrestling to Festival of Honor inside Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues on the planet, is something very special and provides such a unique opportunity.”

ROH and WAL forming a tag team during the historic weekend makes perfect sense.

“The shared fan-base between our two sports is undeniable,” Cabrera said. “Both brands provide a product to the masses that truly champions the spirit of competition, creates a unique and visceral fan experience, and feature phenomenal athletes with amazing competitor backstories. It’s entertainment featuring unbelievable athleticism at its very core and extreme determination in its rawest physical form.”

WAL Super-Heavyweight Champion Michael Todd, who will be on hand for Arm-Wrestle Kingdom at the festival, echoed those sentiments.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this event at Madison Square Garden,” Todd said. “The parallel between the commitment to training, performing at peak condition, and overall athletic performance in the sport of wrestling and our sport, armwrestling, is so similar that there exists a kindred spirit between the two.”

WAL, which begins its fifth season on April 18, broadcasts 16 events from around North America on Turner Sports’ digital platform, B/R Live. (For more information on WAL events, go to walunderground.com/events.)

WAL events include classes ranging from amateurs, all the way through professional and master-class, with both men and women competing. The WAL Elite division has a focus on the best armwrestlers on the planet in a fight card, best-of-five rounds super-match format. These competitors come from all around the world and represent a diverse collection of ethnicities, cultural backgrounds and occupations.

“Our WAL athletes compete, year-around, for a chance to win cash prizes, championship titles and the right to be called the absolute best armwrestlers in the world,” Cabrera said.

In addition to Arm-Wrestle Kingdom, G1 Supercard Festival of Honor features meet and greet sessions with the biggest stars in ROH and NJPW, stage entertainment, panel discussions and much more.

Admission for the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor is just $39 when you purchase in advance which includes access to all festival entertainment, the official G1 Supercard press conference, and a special gift bag with a FREE G1 Supercard hat and lanyard ($30 value). Tickets purchased day of will cost $49.

Meet and Greet tickets are for sale separately at ROHTickets.com.

Doors open at 10:00am | Meet and Greets begin at 10:00am | Stage Activities begin at 11:00am

Re-entry WILL be allowed.