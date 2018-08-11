ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Show Labeled as a Double Loss for Vince McMahon

– As previously reported, the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard officially sold out after tickets went on sale earlier this week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestlezone.com) is labeling NJPW/ROH’s upcoming joint show at the Madison Square Garden in April 2019 as a double loss for Vince McMahon based on the following:

“The first loss is when, after successfully blocking the show, Madison Square Garden had to back down to legal threats and give ROH and NJPW the date. The second loss was when tickets were put on sale, and it was clear there was more demand for the show than any WWE show in the world’s most famous arena in a several years.”

The show is set for MSG on April 6, 2019. This is reportedly the first wrestling show to sell out the Madison Square Garden in three years. The ROH/NJPW G1 Special event is also reportedly the first non-WWE event in North America to earn a $1 million gate.