ROH News: G1 Supercard Pre-Show To Stream For Free, Road to the Garden With Bullet Club, Lifeblood and Villain Enterprises Doing Q&As

– The G-1 Supercard pre-show, featuring the Honor Rumble and Jushin Liger’s Madison Square Garden debut, will stream live for free on ROH’s Facebook Live, FITE and NJPW World Saturday at 6:30 PM.

– Lifeblood and Villain Enterprises will be doing Q&As at the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor this Friday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

– NJPW has released a new Road to the Garden video featuring the Bullet Club.