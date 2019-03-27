G1 Supercard to Receive Two-Part Special on AXS TV

– AXS TV has announced that the network will premiere the G1 Supercard event, a jointly promoted NJPW and ROH card, as a two-part special. It will debut on Friday, April 12. The second part will premiere on Friday, April 19. You can check out the full press release below.

Los Angeles (March 27, 2019) – AXS TV—the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for New Japan Pro Wrestling—is proud to announce it will premiere a two-part special from the sold-out G1 SUPERCARD, a co-promotion between Ring of Honor and NJPW at Madison Square Garden, on Friday, April 12 and Friday, April 19 at 8pE/5pP.

The G1 SUPERCARD, which takes place on April 6, features many of NJPW’s biggest stars including IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White in his first career defense of the title against 2019 New Japan Cup winner and four-time champion Kazuchika Okada. Also scheduled for the event, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito takes on Kota Ibushi, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal puts his title on the line in a three-way match with Matt Taven and Marty Scurll.

Full match listings are available here. The match schedule for AXS TV’s two-part special is forthcoming.

“This is a historic day for professional wrestling at Madison Square Garden and we are excited to bring it to our viewers on AXS TV,” said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. “Thank you to the great team at ROH for working with us to bring milestone event to all the fans that watch NJPW weekly on AXS TV.”

“G1 Supercard will be an epic event for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling and we are thrilled that wrestling fans across America will get to experience it on AXS TV,” said Joe Koff. Chief Operating Officer Ring of Honor Wrestling.

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING airs every Friday night at 8pE on AXS TV.