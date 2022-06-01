G4 References Forbidden Door Ahead of AEW Stars on Attack of the Show, Xavier Woods Comments

– It appears in a series of tweets, G4 made reference to “The Forbidden Door” while WWE Superstar and G4 broadcaster Xavier Woods has the week off. AEW stars Adam Cole, Nyla Rose, and Danhausen are scheduled to appear on G4’s Attack of the Show this week (h/t WrestleTalk.com).

Cole, Rose, and Danhausen on Attack of the Show will be debuting on YouTube tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, Woods wrote on Twitter, “Don’t do anything crazy when I’m gone this week… @G4TV.”