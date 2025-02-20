wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd Appearance, Title Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 2-22-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced Gabe Kidd, two title matches and more for this week’s episode of Collision. The following was announced on Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido
* AEW World Trios Championships Match: Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0
* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA
* Lance Archer and Brian Cage seek out The Hurt Syndicate
* Gabe Kidd appears

