Gabe Kidd Calls Out Randy Orton: ‘Speak To Your Boss’
In a post on Twitter, NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Gabe Kidd called out WWE’s Randy Orton, telling him to ‘speak to his boss’ about a match. Kidd previously called out Orton for Wrestle Kingdom 19 earlier this month.
He wrote: “What you saying, fam? Speak to your boss and come fight me. You could never do what I do. If you disagree, come do something.”
