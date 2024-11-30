Gabe Kidd Calls Out Randy Orton: ‘Speak To Your Boss’

In a post on Twitter, NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Gabe Kidd called out WWE’s Randy Orton, telling him to ‘speak to his boss’ about a match. Kidd previously called out Orton for Wrestle Kingdom 19 earlier this month.

He wrote: “What you saying, fam? Speak to your boss and come fight me. You could never do what I do. If you disagree, come do something.”