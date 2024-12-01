– Reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd is at it again. Earlier today, he shared a message on social media, challenging WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to face him at the Tokyo Dome. You can read the message he shared on his X account directed at Rhodes below.

Gabe Kidd wrote, “I’M PAST THE POINT OF CARING WHAT THESE MAN WHO’VE BEEN CHILLING IN THIS GAME FOR 20+ YEARS THINK @codyrhodes I’VE BEAT YOU CLEAN IF YOU A REAL CHAMP, COME TO THE TOKYO DOME AND DEFEND THAT WWE TITLE AGAINST ME WHAT YOU GOT TO LOSE, PUSSY. LET’S CHANGE THE GAME.”

Kidd is referring to a Triple Threat Match with Rhodes and Joe Hendry that took place at WCPW No Regrets in April 2017. Kidd was victorious in the matchup. NJPW is scheduled to hold Wrestle Kingdom 19 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2024. Wrestle Dynasty, a co-promotional event featuring stars of NJPW, AEW, ROH, STARDOM, and CMLL is also scheduled for the Tokyo Dome on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Cody Rhodes is currently advertised for WWE Raw on Janury 6, 2025, which is Raw’s Netflix debut. So it seems highly unlikely Cody would be anywhere near the Tokyo Dome that weekend.