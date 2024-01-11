Gabe Kidd Comments On NJPW Contract Status: ‘Mind Your Business’

Gabe Kidd had a pointed response when he was asked about reports regarding his NJPW contract status. As noted earlier this week, Kidd’s contract with NJPW is reportedly set to expire sometime this month. The NJPW star was asked about the report by MuscleManMalcolm in a recent interview and kept it blunt, but also sent a message to new NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“Yeah, I have a comment, first of all, mind your fuckin business,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “That’s my business, between me and New Japan.”

He continued, “I will say this and only this. President Tanahashi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, you better put some real love and energy into my contract offer or I’m going to go where the money is. I’m about money and beating people up and that’s it,” he said.

Kidd will battle Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley this weekend.