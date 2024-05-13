wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd Comments On NJPW Strong Title Win, Says He’ll Defend Against Anyone

May 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabe Kidd NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

Gabe Kidd won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence, and he crowed about the win after the match. Kidd defeated Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s show to claim the championship, and he cut a short promo backstage after the match.

Kidd said (per Fightful), “Are you paying attention now? Are you f**kers paying yet? Think I’m not better than Eddie? Are you mad? How long did it f**king take? How long did it f**king take? Not long at all. I’ll fight anyone for this. Anyone.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gabe Kidd, NJPW Resurgence, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading