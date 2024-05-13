Gabe Kidd Comments On NJPW Strong Title Win, Says He’ll Defend Against Anyone

Gabe Kidd won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence, and he crowed about the win after the match. Kidd defeated Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s show to claim the championship, and he cut a short promo backstage after the match.

Kidd said (per Fightful), “Are you paying attention now? Are you f**kers paying yet? Think I’m not better than Eddie? Are you mad? How long did it f**king take? How long did it f**king take? Not long at all. I’ll fight anyone for this. Anyone.”