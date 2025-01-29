wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Takes Shot at Conor McGregor, Calls Him ‘Washed Up’
January 29, 2025 | Posted by
Gabe Kidd continues to call out people on social media, this time going outside of wrestling to take shots at Conor McGregor. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:
“Used to be my idol, but is now a washed up wasteman who can get sparked on za cerulean blue mat.”
USED TO BE MY IDOL BUT NOW IS WASHED UP WASTEMAN WHO CAN GET SPARKED ON ZA CERULEAN BLUE MAT 👊🏼 https://t.co/U7wzJ6Mmb6
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) January 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace Weighs In On TNA Letting Her Out Of Contract Early, Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit
- PCO Talks TNA Exit, Issues With Management & Smashing Digital Title At People vs. GCW
- Matt Cardona Addresses Misconduct Allegations Against Vince McMahon, the Netflix Docuseries
- Matt Hardy Thinks AEW Dropped The Ball With Private Party’s AEW Tag Team Title Run