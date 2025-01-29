wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd Takes Shot at Conor McGregor, Calls Him ‘Washed Up’

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gabe Kidd NJPW G1 Climax Image Credit: NJPW

Gabe Kidd continues to call out people on social media, this time going outside of wrestling to take shots at Conor McGregor. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:

Used to be my idol, but is now a washed up wasteman who can get sparked on za cerulean blue mat.

