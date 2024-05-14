wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Discusses Possibility Working AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024
The third collaboration event between AEW and NJPW will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024 with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.
While speaking to Fightful, CMLL’s Gabe Kidd is interested in working on the show as long as it pays big bucks.
“If they send me a fat bag of cash, yes. That’s all I care about. You want me on Forbidden Door? It’s a fat bag of cash.”
