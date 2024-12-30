Gabe Kidd Says He Doesn’t Need Kenny Omega’s Star Power, Wants Nothing To Do With AEW

In an interview with NJPW (via Fightful), Gabe Kidd spoke about his match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty and said that he doesn’t need Omega’s star power for their match. He also noted that he wants nothing to do with AEW and made sure to use Omega’s real name.

He said: “I dare you to try something when we see each other. Even if I see you before, I dare you to try something because this business is full of pussies, little bum-suckers. All the people in his company, queuing outside Tony Khan’s office. ‘Oh, I can’t do that. I can’t do this.’ You’re a bunch of fucking egotistical nerds is what you are, who’ve never got any pussy. It’s embarrassing, the whole thing’s embarrassing. I don’t want anything to do with AEW. This is my plan. If New Japan want to take it to the next level and regain the top spot as the top wrestling company and to fuck off AEW, because they’re just embarrassing nerds that aren’t helping us. They take, take, take, don’t give anything back, so fuck them. Listen, Tyson. Let’s clear this clear, Tyson, you little fucking rat. I don’t need no Kenny Omega touch. I don’t need anyone from AEW to do shit to me. I am my own man. I lost my mind staying here for a year and a half. I went crazy, clinically insane. This is more to me than these other guys. This means more to me. This is my life. Do you think I’m gonna let you come in and because of your boss and your position here, let you just come in and beat me? You must be madder than me if you think that’s gonna happen. I’m gonna do what it takes to make sure that New Japan is seen on top, whether anyone knows the office or your office or anyone likes it or not. I’m gonna do what I need to do to bring New Japan to the top, so fuck you, bitch.“