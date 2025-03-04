Gabe Kidd Calls Eddie Kingston a Cosplay Of Him: ‘I’m the Realest’

Gabe Kidd doesn’t think much of Eddie Kingston, calling his one-time opponent a “cosplay” of what he is. Kidd was asked about potentially reconciling with Kingston during his appearance on Hey! (EW) and dismissed the possibility.

“What is Eddie Kingston going to do to me?,” Kidd asked (per Fightful). “I broke his leg and I broke his soul. His soul is gone. You want to talk about Tokon fighting spirit? Eddie is a cosplay of what I am. Everyone wants to talk about Eddie being real. No, I’m the realest. I’m the one up in here.”

Kidd continued, “He can come back. Good for you. I don’t wish anyone to be sitting at home eating Chick-Fil-A for a year. That’s probably not good for your health. But f**k your health and f**k you too. F*** him. He can try and do what he wants.”

Kingston is still out of action after he broke his leg battling Kidd at NJPW STRONG Emergence in May.