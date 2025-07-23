Gabe Kidd Forfeiting Match To Shingo Takagi In NJPW G1 Climax Due to Injury

Gabe Kidd is off another NJPW G1 Climax show due to his knee injury and will forfeit his match to Shingo Takagi. As noted over the weekend, Kidd announced that he had an injury and planned to stay in the tournament for when he was cleared, but forfeited his match against Zack Sabre Jr. NJPW announced that Kidd would miss tomorrow’s show as well.

The announcement notes that Kidd has yet to be cleared and Takagi will earn two points by forfeit. It adds that “More information on Kidd’s status will be released as it becomes available.”