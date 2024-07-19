Gabe Kidd Says G1 Climax Is Wrestling’s Top Tournament

Gabe Kidd says he’ll put the NJPW G1 Climax up against any tournament in wrestling. NJPW held a press conference promoting the G1 Climax 34, and during the event Kidd spoke about the importance of the tournament against other prominent tournaments in wrestling.

“A Block, G1, let’s talk about it,” Kidd began (per Fightful). “Let’s talk about this trophy right here. This is the champion’s league of professional wrestling. F**k the King of the Ring, f**k the Continental Classic.”

He continued, “This is the number one tournament in professional wrestling, and what do we have here? The best wrestlers in the world. Where the best wrestle,” Gabe Kidd said.

Night one of the tournament takes place on Saturday morning and will air on NJPW World.