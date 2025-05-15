Gabe Kidd Helps Jon Moxley Retain AEW World Title On AEW Dynamite

Gabe Kidd made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to help Jon Moxley retain the World Championship. Moxley defended his title against Samoa Joe on Wednesday’s show in a steel cage match. The match saw the Death Riders try to get involved, but Powerhouse Hobbs and Willow Nightingale helped to take out them out, and Kidd came down to the ring and slid a briefcase into the ring, which Moxley hit Joe in the face with before getting the win.

Post-match, the Young Bucks came down to celebrate with Moxley and Kidd and when Kenny Omega came down to help the babyfaces, Kazuchika Okada attacked him. The Bucks ordered the steel cage re-lowered and the heels beat down Joe and Omega until Swerve Strickland came down, made the save and the Death Riders and Elite escaped. Strickland then issued a challenge for Anarchy in the Arena at Double Or Nothing to end the show.

