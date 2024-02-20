Gabe Kidd Weighs In On Injury, Says He’ll Be Back In No Time

Gabe Kidd was removed from his match at RevPro High Stakes over the weekend due to injury, and he posted on Twitter to comment on his status. As noted over the weekend, Kidd was pulled from his bout at the February 18th show as he wasn’t medically cleared due to an injury suffered at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. Kidd posted to the social media site on Tuesday, writing:

“DOWN BUT NEVER OUT‼️ I’LL BE BACK BEATING UP YOUR FAVORITES IN NO TIME. AND I GOT A SPECIAL BEATING INCOMING JUST FOR THAT RAT SHINGO TAKAGI SEE YOU SOON BOY”

No word as of yet on when Kidd will be cleared to compete.