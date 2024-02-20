wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Weighs In On Injury, Says He’ll Be Back In No Time
Gabe Kidd was removed from his match at RevPro High Stakes over the weekend due to injury, and he posted on Twitter to comment on his status. As noted over the weekend, Kidd was pulled from his bout at the February 18th show as he wasn’t medically cleared due to an injury suffered at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. Kidd posted to the social media site on Tuesday, writing:
“DOWN BUT NEVER OUT‼️
I’LL BE BACK BEATING UP YOUR FAVORITES IN NO TIME. AND I GOT A SPECIAL BEATING INCOMING JUST FOR THAT RAT SHINGO TAKAGI
SEE YOU SOON BOY”
No word as of yet on when Kidd will be cleared to compete.
DOWN BUT NEVER OUT‼️
I’LL BE BACK BEATING UP YOUR FAVORITES IN NO TIME. AND I GOT A SPECIAL BEATING INCOMING JUST FOR THAT RAT SHINGO TAKAGI 😤
SEE YOU SOON BOY‼️
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) February 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Was Surprised The Rock Turned Heel
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock
- Former WWE Ring Boy Details Allegations Against Mel Phillips
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing