wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Announces Injury, Forfeits Match Against Zack Sabre Jr.
Gabe Kidd has announced that he’s injured and had to forfeit a match against Zack Sabre Jr. in the NJPW G1 Climax. The NJPW star appeared in crutches on Sunday’s show and announced in the ring that he hyperextended his knee and would have to forfeit his match against Sabre.
Kidd said that he wants to stay in the G1 Climax 35 and will return as soon as he’s cleared. Kidd’s first match in the tournament was a loss to Konosuke Takeshita on the night one.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kidd for a quick and full recovery.
🏆G1 CLIMAX 35🔥札幌大会‼️
昨日の試合で負傷したゲイブが自らの口で欠場を発表
We are waiting for @GabeKidd0115 to come back.#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索📱#NJPW #njpwworld #G1CLIMAX35 pic.twitter.com/gT4ldnhNi2
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) July 20, 2025
