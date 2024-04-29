Gabe Kidd Says the IWGP World Title Is ‘A Joke’, Thinks He’s The Best Wrestler In NJPW

Following his match at NJPW Satsuma no Kiri, Gabe Kidd said the NEVER Openweight title was the top title in NJPW, because the IWGP World title was now ‘a joke.’ The latter belt is currently held by Jon Moxley, who recently defended it against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite.

Kidd said: “Should I shout? Should I get angry? Start screaming? No. I ain’t gonna shout no more. The battle line’s been drawn. Shingo, you want to talk about spirit to me? You want to talk about spirit to me? Saying I got fake spirit? The cameras might not have picked that up. I picked that up. You say I got fake spirit? You say this is fake? You say this heart underneath this breast is fake? Fake? You must be madder than me. Clear as day, this isn’t fake. February 4, that’s the real beginning of the new era. That’s the real beginning of the new era because May 4, I will be crowned NEVER Openweight Champion, therefore making me the best wrestler in this company because the IWGP has become a fucking joke. A joke. Giving out title matches like it’s a free dairy milk. Are you fucking mad? But I don’t even need to get angry about that. I don’t need to waste my energy on that because the NEVER belt now acts as the IWGP. I don’t even say it right because fuck that belt. The NEVER belt signifies the best wrestler in this company, and the belt is being defended here, in the Japanese style, so that signifies the best. When I get my hand raised, when my hand gets raised and that belt is around my waist, you will all know I’m the greatest wrestler, not of this generation, not in this company, of all fucking time. Madder than all of you, crazier than all of you, and better than every single one of you. ”