Gabe Kidd Wants JBL To Come Manage Him In Japan

Gabe Kidd has seen JBL making appearances on the independent scene, and wants the WWE Hall of Famer to come manage him in Japan. JBL has appeared in AAA, TNA, GCW, and OVW in recent weeks, most prominently at TNA Emergence last Friday. Kidd posted to Twitter and tagged JBL, suggesting he come to manage him.

Kidd wrote:

“YOOOO BIG DARG @JCLayfield WHEN YOU READY COME MANAGE ME IN JAPAN LET’S CHANGE THE GAME AND SMOKE A CIGAR AFTER”

JBL has yet to respond to Kidd as of this writing.