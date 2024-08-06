Gabe Kidd Responds To Kenny Omega Rebuttal: ‘See You Soon, Rat’

Gabe Kidd had a response to Kenny Omega recently firing back at him, posting a lengthy rant on social media. Omega responded to Kidd calling him out on social media last week, telling the NJPW star, “Go win that G1 and maybe I’ll think about gifting you with the ‘Kenny Omega touch’.”

Kidd retweeted Omega’s post on Tuesday, writing:

Let me turn off the caps lock quick and get real for a minute.

First of all, I been out drinking with 10/10 Japanese birds every night of the G1 and I’m still outshining all these fools, so sorry I’m late to replying.

Secondly, you cheeky prick‼️ I didn’t even bad talk you‼️ I simply alluded that one day I will give you a major beating and that is simply a fact. No lies told.

Hahaha. Very good. But I got a question for you, Kenneth. How you gonna give me “The Kenny Omega touch” if I break your nose within 2 minutes?

I’m not like Ospreay. Or that bitch Okada.

You have never experienced a fight with a wrestler like me. You may have heard this many times from a bunch of wrestlers who can’t back up their chat, that ain’t me dawg.

I’m going to bring new japan to heights you never could. You left because you felt there was a ceiling of what you could achieve and went running to America like a little bitch.

Focus on your recovery and maybe I’ll grant you the chance of getting battered by japan’s most famous wrestler.

P.s I’ve had nothing but neck beards and beaver shaggers in my mentions for almost a week, so I might just ask a friend where you live and pull up regardless.

See you soon, rat.