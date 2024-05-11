– During a recent interview with CBS News Los Angeles, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd explains why other wrestling promotions are inferior compared to New Japan, trashing AEW and WWE.

Kidd stated, “If you life theater, go and watch WWE. If you’re a fat nerd who can’t talk to girls, go and watch AEW. If you want to watch the real stuff, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, that’s where it’s at.” Kidd later added, “All you need to know about me, any man, woman, anyone born on this island can never be a better pro wrestler than me. Hulk Hogan? I’m better than him. Undertaker? I’m better than him. Triple H? Listen, I’ll beat ’em all up. I don’t care. I’ll beat ’em all up. I’m the best pro wrestler on the planet. New Japan is the best pro wrestling on the planet. New Japan Pro-Wrestling is where it’s at because it’s where I’m at. Where the dogs are at. Exactly!”

Gabe Kidd faces Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship later tonight at NJPW Resurgence in a No Rope Last Mand Standing Match. Tonight’s show is being held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.