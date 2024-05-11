– During a recent interview with Fightful, NJPW star Gabe Kidd detailed dealing with the grueling training he underwent at the NJPW Dojo.

Kidd on knowing he can overcome anything after training at the NJPW Dojo: “I find myself in these sticky situations and I know I’m good. I’ve been through the fire, I don’t care. I can handle any situation. I have God with me. I have my people with me. I have everyone with me. It’s been an adjustment, for sure. New Japan didn’t even book me in the first half of last year. The second half of the year, they’re getting me on every plane and making me catch 14 hour flights to Japan like it’s the 26 bus to Nottingham. Of course it was an adjustment, but that’s what happens when you’re this good. I knew this was going to happen one day.”

On how few people believed in him: This is why I’m here right now. This is why I am where I am right now because I always knew. I knew it when I was 14 hours old, chubby, nobody believed in me. Very few people believed in me. Joseph Connors believed in me and the people around me there in Nottingham. They are the people that know. There is a lot of other people on the British wrestling scene popping their names that didn’t believe it. Where are they now? They are in the fucking mud, not doing shit. Fuck them. I’m doing it because I knew I could do it. I always believed in myself. I knew that when I went through that dojo, I knew I could do anything. I went through that situation that I’m even more invincible. Light work for me. Light work.”

Gabe Kidd faces Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship later tonight at NJPW Resurgence in a No Rope Last Mand Standing Match. Tonight’s show is being held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.