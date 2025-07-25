wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd To Miss Entire NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Due To Knee Injury

July 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gabe Kidd NJPW Resurgence New Japan Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Gabe Kidd will no longer participate in the G1 Climax tournament as he suffered a knee injury in his first match. Kidd sustained a right knee injury during his match with Konosuke Takeshita on night one of the tournament. He then missed his subsequent match with Shingo Takagi.

NJPW noted that the rest of Kidd’s matches will be forfeited. No announcement was made regarding the IWGP Global Heavyweight championship, which Kidd currently holds.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gabe Kidd, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading