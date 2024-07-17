Gabe Kidd Believes NJPW’s Best Era Is ‘Right Now’

Gabe Kidd is a big believer in what NJPW is providing (namely himself), noting that right now is the best era of the company. Kidd recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an interview and praised the current era of the company, saying it is less “Americanized” than it used to be.

“I feel like the best era of New Japan is right now because I’m at the forefront,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “Me and the War Dogs are at the forefront.”

He continued, “New Japan before, it was a joke, it was Americanized. You want to watch American wrestling? Go watch WWE or AEW, I don’t care about none of that s((t. You want the real stuff, come and watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling. That’s my team, that’s the one that I rep, and that is where the best are. Everyone talks about where the best wrestle. If the best wrestle there, why am I not there every single time? Because I am the best, I slap the s**t out of these idiots.”

Kidd made his first appearance in AEW on the episode of Rampage before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.