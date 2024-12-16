Gabe Kidd Rants About Konosuke Takeshita Being Booked For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Over Him

Gabe Kidd is none too happy that Konosuke Takeshita is working NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and he isn’t. Kidd is set to face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, but he is not yet booked for the January 4th show while Takeshita is to challenge Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Kidd spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed and took issue with the situation.

“Once again, another AEW guy is fighting at Wrestle Kingdom instead of me,” said Kidd. “That’s foolish, that’s idiotic. I’m going to beat Oiwa, and I’m focused on him. Then maybe I’ll go find Takeshita.”

Kidd is set to defend his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Ryohei Oiwa at NJPW Strong Style Evolved on Sunday.