Gabe Kidd Returns On AEW Dynamite, Note On All In: Texas Match Plan

Gabe Kidd returned to AEW TV on Dynamite, and is reportedly set for a match at All In: Texas. Wednesday night’s show saw Kidd appear, coming out after Samoa Joe’s win over Wheeler Yuta to attack Joe. Kidd also showed up in the aftermath of the eight-man tag team main event to aid Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a post-match assault of Hangman Page.

Fightful Select reports that Kidd will currently set to compete at All In, teaming with Castagnoli and Yuta against The Opps. PAC is currently out of action with an injury and Kidd was locked in as the third member of the team last week.

The match has not yet been officially confirmed by AEW.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1943123015396442162